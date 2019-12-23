Money & Banking

Federal Bank, Magicbricks in tie-up

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 23, 2019 Published on December 23, 2019

Federal Bank has tied up with Magicbricks for listing and e-auctioning of immovable properties that are repossessed by the lender through recovery proceedings. Using this tie-up, the private sector lender aims to sell or recover dues in 30 major accounts amounting to ₹50 crore in the fourth quarter this year.“This new initiative of the bank is aimed at the speedy recovery of impaired assets of the bank, which also helps customers in getting the best rate in the market for their properties,” said Federal Bank in a press release on Monday. Our Bureau

Published on December 23, 2019
Federal Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Altico seeks rescuers as NBFC crisis worsens