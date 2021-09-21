Money & Banking

Fino Payments Bank to continue its focus on ‘emerging India’

Surabhi Mumbai | Updated on September 21, 2021

Fino is looking to raise about ₹1,300 crore through IPO   -  istock.com/ipopba

Also aims to improve its phygital delivery model

IPO-bound Fino Payments Bank is betting big on technological innovation and customers beyond tier-2 towns to fuel its future growth.

“While innovation remains ever-present, technology and customer trust lies at the core of all that we do and forms the foundation for our entire business model. We have and will continue to strengthen our focus within ‘emerging India’, catering to a population that we believe presents a large market opportunity and has typically been overlooked by the majority of the large Indian financial institutions,” Fino Payments Bank has said in its draft red herring prospectus, adding that this section of society is often underserved and typically does not have access to basic banking services.

Training merchants

It has also said it plans to continue investing in technology throughout its business, particularly for on-boarding and training of merchants and will also enhance its ‘phygital’ delivery model.

As of March 31, 2021, Fino Payments Bank had 6.41 lakh merchants, 17,269 active BCs and 25.7 lakh CASA accounts. It also operates 54 branches and 143 customer service points.

The bank had filed draft documents with market regulator SEBI for an initial public offer in July this year. It is looking to raise about ₹1,300 crore, including a fresh issue of ₹300 crore as well as an offer for sale component

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the lender has also seen high levels of transactions through micro-ATM, AePS networks and BC banking operations also received an impetus with increased transactions.

Decline in domestic remittance

In its DRHP, the bank however, noted that there has been a significant decline in domestic remittance transactions as migrant workers relocated from urban areas to hometown. Although its remittance transactions have largely recovered since the initial outbreak and lockdown, it currently remains approximately six per cent below its typical domestic remittance throughput.

Its CMS temporary operations were also impacted due to moratoriums on lending and reduced cash handling requirements. But as the lockdowns eased, this has quickly returned to normal transaction levels.

Published on September 21, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

initial public offering
coronavirus
Covid-19
digital technologies
banking
financial and business service
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like