Fino Payments Bank to continue its focus on ‘emerging India’

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
IPO-bound Fino Payments Bank is betting big on technological innovation and customers beyond tier-2 towns to fuel its future growth.
“While innovation remains ever-present, technology and customer trust lies at the core of all that we do and forms the foundation for our entire business model. We have and will continue to strengthen our focus within ‘emerging India’, catering to a population that we believe presents a large market opportunity and has typically been overlooked by the majority of the large Indian financial institutions,” Fino Payments Bank has said in its draft red herring prospectus, adding that this section of society is often underserved and typically does not have access to basic banking services.
It has also said it plans to continue investing in technology throughout its business, particularly for on-boarding and training of merchants and will also enhance its ‘phygital’ delivery model.
As of March 31, 2021, Fino Payments Bank had 6.41 lakh merchants, 17,269 active BCs and 25.7 lakh CASA accounts. It also operates 54 branches and 143 customer service points.
The bank had filed draft documents with market regulator SEBI for an initial public offer in July this year. It is looking to raise about ₹1,300 crore, including a fresh issue of ₹300 crore as well as an offer for sale component
Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the lender has also seen high levels of transactions through micro-ATM, AePS networks and BC banking operations also received an impetus with increased transactions.
In its DRHP, the bank however, noted that there has been a significant decline in domestic remittance transactions as migrant workers relocated from urban areas to hometown. Although its remittance transactions have largely recovered since the initial outbreak and lockdown, it currently remains approximately six per cent below its typical domestic remittance throughput.
Its CMS temporary operations were also impacted due to moratoriums on lending and reduced cash handling requirements. But as the lockdowns eased, this has quickly returned to normal transaction levels.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
A Slow Fire Burning, while thoroughly intriguing and captivating, leaves you emotionally drained
Expertise comes with experience and can be leveraged to make it on your own
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Books to look out for from Westland
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...