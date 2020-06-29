Fintech, digital lenders launch schemes for MSME credit

Samsung Tab S6 Lite: A relatively affordable tablet with obvious compromises
These days you’ll find tablets are trying to be laptops and laptops are trying to be tablets. But here we have ...
As banks are being prodded by the government to extend liquidity support to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), a number of digital lenders and non-bank finance companies are jumping aboard to offer fast credit solutions to these firms.
In recent weeks, many such players have announced plans to provide funding to the sector, which needs ready cash solutions to restart operations after the Covid-induced lockdown.
For instance, U GRO Capital, a technology-first, small-business lending platform, plans to roll out an end-to-end digital lending platform for the sector and plans to reach out to five lakh MSME clients.
To be launched on July 1, the Sanjeevani platform will offer unsecured loans between ₹10 lakh and ₹25 lakh for a duration of two to 36 months, and secured loans between ₹50 lakh and ₹2 crore for seven to 10 years. It also plans to offer an in-built, up-front, moratorium up to three months to aid businesses whose working capital cycles have been disrupted either by supply-chain breakages, labour issues or adverse cash flows during the national lockdown.
Similarly, SOLV, a B2B digital platform for MSMEs, has launched a credit card along with Standard Chartered Bank to meet ongoing business expenses, including supplier payments, fuel, logistics, purchase of raw material, utility payments and other working capital outlays.
Instamojo, a full-stack MSME-solutions provider has introduced ‘InstaCash’, which enables merchants to avail loans for an amount up to ₹1 lakh, for a 7-14 day period. The company has reported growth of 25-30 per cent in its merchant base since the start of the lockdown.
A recent report by ICICI Securities had noted that the rollout of a ₹3-trillion crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) has kick-started the flow of funds into the MSME/Mudra segment.
“Banks have disbursed ₹329 billion (of the cumulative sanctions worth ₹754 billion). As anticipated, PSU banks are in the forefront (two-third of disbursements) with SBI taking the lead (one third),” it had noted.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
These days you’ll find tablets are trying to be laptops and laptops are trying to be tablets. But here we have ...
The gaming laptop is a compact beast built for gamers and those who want super-fast deliveries
If these rather large earbuds fit you well, you’ve got a good thing with premium features and some active ...
A young entrepreneur turns cigarette waste into finished products
The policy offers more choices and flexibilities, but is a tad higher on cost; returns of the equity oriented ...
Given that a term plan is a plain-vanilla life insurance policy, there are many products in the market at ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 extend their rally; traders should remain watchful
Do not rush to exit when delisting offers come up in depressed markets
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...