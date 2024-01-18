Fintech start-up FinAGG Technologies, offering cash-flow-based supply chain finance, has raised $11 million in its Series A funding round, co-led by global impact investment manager BlueOrchard and Tata Capital Limited. The round saw participation from the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and existing investor Prime Venture Partners.

Additionally, FinAGG secured capital from Gray Matter Capital through non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

FinAGG will use the capital to expand its offline and online presence, enhance global outreach, and drive product innovation, the company said in a press release. Previously, it raised $3 million in its pre-Series A round led by BLinC Invest in September 2022.

“Our product and engineering department is currently working on bringing blockchain to an industry that worked on conventional pen and paper underwriting until recently. These new features will help us look at borrowers in a completely different light and make underwriting in this space more meaningful,” said Nipun Kohli, co-founder and CEO of FinAGG.

Started in 2019 by Kohli and R Srinivasan, FinAGG is a supply chain platform focused on providing closed-loop credit solutions to distributors, retailers, and MSMEs via its proprietary platform, Quick Cash Flow.

The firm claims to have disbursed loans worth more than ₹5,230 crore to over 85,000 MSMEs to date. Notably, around 20 per cent of these enterprises are led by female entrepreneurs.

As per the company, its loan disbursement platform, Quick Cash Flow, completed the RBI Sandbox for MSME lending in November 2023 to offer low-cost loans. The platform is also integrated with India Stack’s Aadhaar, GSTN, UPI, and NACH, which ensures lenders access to quick-growth capital.

Since 2020, it has onboarded several major consumer brands, as well as leading banks, NBFCs, and entities supporting MSME development in India. Marico, Pepsico, UGro, BluStar, Daikin, IDFC First Bank, HUL, and ITC are some of the notable partners of FinAGG.