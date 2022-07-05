Fintech startup MarketWolf raises $10 mn in Series A round

MarketWolf, an intra-day options trading app, has raised $10 million in a Series A funding round led by Jungle Ventures and Dream Capital.

Existing investors and others including 9Unicorns, iSeed, Crescent and Riverwalk also participated in the round. This brings the total capital raised by the company to $17.4 million since inception.

MarketWolf intends to use the new fund to build its product suite and hire talent for product, marketing and engineering functions.

Vishesh Dhingra, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, MarketWolf, said, “Today, we are at the intersection of two of the most popular and hyper-growth verticals in the new world — stock trading and mobile gaming — both sharing elements of high engagement, excitement, and experiential learning.”

With risk management at its core, MarketWolf is fast becoming the go-to stock trading platform for the mobile gaming generation, who like to explore new and more immersive ways of doing things, he added.

The app has registered over 1.5 million downloads in India over the last 18 months. Targeted at first-time investors, it aims to make trading an easy and jargon-free experience while guarding against market volatility through an in-built risk management system, practice-and-learn modules, and low-ticket size investment options.

The number of trading accounts and retail active clients on the platform has grown 10 times compared to last year, despite the market volatility, the company said.

Founded in 2017, MarketWolf has offices in Mumbai and Singapore. Co-founded by Dhingra and Thomas Joseph (CRO), it charges a brokerage only when a trade makes profit.