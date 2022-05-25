With 16 deals at $76 million, start-ups dominate M&A deal activity in April: Grant Thornton

With 35 per cent of M&A deal volumes, the start-up sector continued to dominate M&A deal activity with 16 deals valued at $76 million, according to Grant Thornton Bharat Dealtracker Report April 2022.

The retail-tech and enterprise application and infrastructure segment led the sector volumes with 25 per cent each, followed by fintech with three deals. Start-up, IT, banking and media sectors are said to dominate the deal activity, both in the M&A and PE segment, in terms of both deal volumes and values. India Inc recorded 183 deals aggregating to $46.3 billion in April.

Private equity investments recorded $3.6 billion across 138 deals. While the values dropped by 52 per cent compared to April 2021, owing to the absence of big-ticket investments, volumes recorded 16 per cent increase. April witnessed the largest funding round by an Indian company this year with Dailyhunt’s parent VerSe Innovation raising $805 million.

Fintech segment

The start-up sector continued to drive the PE deal volumes for April 2022 with 71 per cent share of PE volumes with investment values of $0.9 billion. The fintech segment led the investment volumes in the start-up sector with 19 per cent, followed by retail tech with 16 per cent and enterprise application and infrastructure 11 per cent.

YTD (Year to date) 2022 recorded nine initial public offerings (IPO) with an issue size of $2 billion compared to 18 IPOs issues, raising $2.9 billion in YTD 2021. Qualified institutional placement, on the other hand, saw six issues raising $671 million compared to 14 issues raising $3 billion in the same period last year.