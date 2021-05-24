Money & Banking

FlexiLoans.com partners Vivriti Capital to disburse loans worth ₹300-cr to MSMEs

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on May 24, 2021

The partnership will be powered by FlexiLoans.com’s technology and credit underwriting platform ‘BiFrost’

Fintech platform FlexiLoans.com has partnered with Vivriti Capital to provide working capital financing of over ₹300 crore to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the country.

MSMEs can apply for loans online and receive in-principal approval within 24-48 hours digitally without manual intervention.

The partnership will be powered by FlexiLoans.com’s technology and credit underwriting platform ‘BiFrost’, which has been integrated with Vivriti’s Co-lending platform ‘CredAvenue’The partnership is aimed at reaching out to more 10,000 MSMEs in the next 12-18 months, the company said in a statement.

Deepak Jain, Co-Founder, FlexiLoans.com said, “FlexiLoans has been scaling its co-lending platform since the IL&FS crisis a couple of years ago to service the wide range of ecosystem and boost assets under management growth. Vivriti has been our long-standing lending partner and its digital-first approach, deep lending expertise syncing perfectly with our co-lending ideology”.

Gaurav Kumar, Co-Founder, Vivriti Capital and CEO CredAvenue said, “The partnership is built on the combination of a deep technology integration via APIs and substantial capital base. We expect to unlock immense market potential and scale with it in the near future. CredAvenue’s co-lending platform has been specifically designed to enable scale-up of such partnerships for Banks, NBFCs and Fintech players vis automated discovery, underwriting, operations and reporting modules on one single portal”.

Since its inception in 2016, Flexiloans.com has disbursed more than ₹1,000 crore to over 30,000 customers across 1,500 cities in India. It receives over 1 lakh applications per month, largely from Tier-II, III and Tier IV cities.

