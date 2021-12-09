Former MD & CEO of Bharti AXA General Insurance joins ACKO

The Shah of Mahindra
Online insurance seller ACKO on Wednesday announced that that it has appointed Sanjeev S, an industry veteran and former MD & CEO of Bharti AXA in its leadership team. He will also be joining the board of Directors of ACKO Insurance.
Sanjeev has over 20 years of experience working with leading companies such as Fullerton India Credit, and ING Vysya Life Insurance, among others. He has been in diverse roles in the sector ranging from sales, planning, and distribution to marketing and managing business across different verticals. Sanjeev’s last role was in Bharti AXA General Insurance which recently merged with ICICI Lombard.
Varun Dua, Founder & CEO of ACKO, said, "In the last four years, ACKO has pioneered many firsts, from direct-to-consumer insurance to embedded insurance, and has also brought the customer back into focus with fair pricing, seamless claims, and built a new-age brand. From an upstart, it has created a strong platform and taken the first step, and ACKO needs strong leaders for its next phase. Leaders who imbibe the same values and passion bring their wealth of experience.”
He added, "We couldn't have asked for anything better than having Sanjeev come on board with his 20+ years of experience. In Sanjeev, we have a partner who can propel the vision forward and play a crucial role in getting ACKO ready for its innings at scale.”
Sanjeev S said, "It's heartening to see what the young and dynamic team at ACKO has already created in the first four years of being in business - the collective resolve to make insurance convenient, transparent, and interesting for customers is infectious and deeply inspiring. It's a great opportunity to build on this solid foundation and culture and make the collective vision a reality."
ACKO had recently raised $250 million in a Series D round at a unicorn valuation and the company plans to enter the health insurance business.
