Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB), a single autonomous professional body, has recommended the names of as many as 16 candidates to form part of the Panel for FY24 from which executive directors’ vacancies will be filled in public sector banks (PSBs).

Between July 1-15, FSIB had interfaced with as many as 72 candidates from various PSBs.

The names recommended in the order of merit are Sanjay Rudra, Lal Singh, Bindu Prasad Mahapatra, Shiv Bajrang Singh, Ravi Mehra, Rajiv Mishra, Balwinder Kumar, Brijesh Kumar Singh, Rohit Rishi, Mahendra Dohare, S.K. Majumdar, Dhanraj T, Vijay Kumar Nivrutti Kamble, Pankaj Dwivedi, Mukul N Dandge, and Amit Kumar Srivastava.

Recommendation for the positions of Executive Directors in Public Sector Banks for Panel Year 2023-24. pic.twitter.com/B60MxdzO7R — Financial Services Institutions Bureau (@FSI_Bureau) July 15, 2023

It may be recalled that FSIB was set up as a single autonomous professional body tasked to search and recommend high-calibre persons for appointment as Wholetime directors (WTDs) and non-executive Chairpersons in public sector banks, public sector insurers, and financial institutions. FSIB had subsumed the Banks Board Bureau, which now ceases to exist.