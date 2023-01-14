The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) has recommended Debadatta Chand for the post of Managing Director and CEO in Bank of Baroda. Chand is currently an Executive Director at BoB.

This autonomous professional body has also recommended Rajneesh Karnatak to the post of Managing Director and CEO in Bank of India. He is currently Executive Director in Union Bank.

FSIB had interfaced with 13 candidates for the position of MD& CEO in Bank of Baroda and 12 candidates for the position of MD & CEO of Bank of India on January 14, the professional body tweeted on Saturday evening.

It maybe recalled that FSIB was set up as a single autonomous professional body tasked to search and recommend high-caliber persons for appointment as Wholetime directors (WTDs) and non-executive Chairpersons in public sector banks, public sector insurers and financial institutions. FSIB had subsumed the Banks Board Bureau, which now ceases to exist.