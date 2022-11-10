Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB), an autonomous professional body, has recommended the name of K Satyanarayana Raju for the position of Managing Director & CEO in Canara Bank, a leading public sector bank.

Raju, who has nearly 34 years experience as a banker, is currently an Executive Director at Canara Bank and holding this position since March 2021.

Related Stories Canara Bank’s net profit jumps 89% to ₹2,525 crore The bank’s total income rose to ₹24,932 crore READ NOW

He is a Physics Graduate, Post-Graduate in Business Administration (Banking and Finance) and CAIIB.

The newly created FSIB, which among other things recommends persons for appointment on the Boards of PSBs, FIs and PSIs, had on November 8-9 interfaced with 13 candidates for the position of MD&CEO in Canara Bank.

Related Stories Canara Bank launches term deposit scheme for 666 days at 7.50% ROI The special scheme is available for deposits of less than ₹2 crore READ NOW

With the creation of FSIB in July this year, the erstwhile Banks Board Bureau (BBB) ceased to exist and all the assets, interests and liabilities of the BBB now stand transferred to the FSIB.