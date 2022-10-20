State-owned Canara Bank on Thursday reported an 89 per cent rise in its net profit to ₹2,525 crore for the second quarter ended September of this fiscal.

The bank had posted a net profit of ₹1,333 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

The total income also rose to ₹24,932.19 crore during July-September this year against ₹21,331.49 crore in the same period of 2020-21, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 6.37 per cent of the gross advances as of September 30, 2022, compared to 8.42 per cent at the end of September 2021.

Net NPA too fell to 2.19 per cent from 3.22 per cent at the end of the September 2021 quarter.