Geojit post 56% rise in Q1 PAT at ₹38.39 crore

Geojit Financial Services Ltd has posted 56 per cent rise in its net profit at ₹38.39 crore in Q1 of FY22 compared to ₹24.56 crore in the corresponding period of the previous quarter in the last fiscal.

The profit before tax increased by 54 per cent from ₹33 core to ₹50.84 crore, while the consolidated revenue rose by 33 per cent from ₹91 crore to ₹120.96 crore.

As on June 30, the company’s assets under custody and management is ₹56,000 crore and has over 11 lakh clients.

Satish Menon, Executive Director, Geojit Financial Services said, “We have started the year on a positive note as the markets have continued to be resilient and retail investors remain active. Going forward, we will continue to build on our strengths and handhold our clients so they can benefit from the market cycles”.