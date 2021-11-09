GIFT Authority may be vested with overseeing crypto trading

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
The government may entrust the responsibility of overseeing cryptocurrency trading to Gandhinagar-based Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT).
The government is thinking of appointing GIFT-based International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) as the regulator for crypto trading, sources told BusinessLine. This is after two of the country’s main banking and financial market policy-making authorities — the Reserve Bank of India and SEBI — appear not very keen on regulating the crypto market.
Crypto trading runs into billions of dollars on the newly-launched crypto exchanges in India, including CoinDCX, WazirX, Zebpay, CoinSwitch Kuber and UnoCoin. But all of these are operating in complete regulatory vacuum. The RBI has said it is not in favour of crypto trading but in March the Supreme Court scuttled the banking regulator’s move to prevent banks from supporting crypto transactions.
The apex court reasoned that the RBI cannot disproportionately restrict trading in cryptos in the absence of a legislation declaring them illegal. This year the government held back its Bill to ban cryptos and instead changed its stance to regulating them.
“The government’s view is that the crypto market should be tested with a regulatory sandbox. Unlike SEBI and the RBI, IFSCA chief Injeti Srinivas is not averse to crypto markets and has not expressed any reservations against regulating them. Nothing is finalised but the government is in no mood to kick the can any further on crypto trading. The Budget could see some announcement on the roadmap ahead for crypto trading,” said a source close to the Centre’s thinking.
New crypto platforms can register with IFSCA and follow the norms set by the regulator at GIFT. These exchanges may also be required to shift operations to GIFT City.
The practical hurdle for the RBI and SEBI in regulating crypto currencies is that their origin is mysterious and they have no jurisdiction on global platforms where the price discovery is concentrated. In contrast, GIFT was created to cater to global market assets.
India’s retail investors can trade in GIFT using the remittance scheme up to ₹ 3.30 crore per person per year. According to experts, this cap would also help the Centre prevent high-value speculation by individuals in crypto trading in the initial phase.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...