Money & Banking

Govt does not care about PMC Bank depositors: Sitaram Yechury

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 21, 2019 Published on October 21, 2019

CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury   -  Sushil Kumar Verma

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday alleged that despite the PMC Bank depositors being in “dire straits”, the government does not care about their plight, days after two deaths have occurred as a result of the crisis.

So far, four depositors have lost their lives apparently due to the crisis.

“When the RSS/BJP govt waives off unpaid loans of the rich and gives super-rich tax bonanzas, it destroys banks and this has real consequences on ordinary lives. Another example of misery: PMC Bank depositors, some are dead, others in dire straits. RSS/BJP govt does not care,” Yechury tweeted.

Accusing the government of lying about the economic situation, Yechury alleged that public money was being used for “PR”. “The BJP govt has been lying shamefacedly. It has destroyed the economy and lives of millions of Indians. Tax revenues have crashed and public money is used for PR, tamashas and self-promotion. Further tax cuts for its rich cronies, after this shortfall? This is a scandal,” he said.

Published on October 21, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Veritas Finance crosses ₹1,000 crore in AUM