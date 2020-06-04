‘Govt measures play a huge role in helping MFIs tide over Covid crisis’

The hospitality shift from staycations to workations
Holiday home chains Saffron Stays and Linger Leisure do a Covid pivot, with long-stay, work-from-a retreat, ...
The Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown has severely affected the loan disbursement and recovery process of microfinance institutions (MFIs), which rely predominantly on cash settlements, field visits, and group meetings with micro borrowers. While the industry has emerged unscathed from several micro- and macro-level crises in the past, the uncertain end of the pandemic is posing a bigger challenge to the industry. In an interaction with BusinessLine, Northern Arc Capital MD and CEO, Kshama Fernandes, an expert in the MFI space, shares her views on the impact of the pandemic on the microfinance industry, its effect on loan recovery, and measures taken by the industry players to tide over the crisis. Excerpts:
How has the Covid-19 pandemic, and the resultant lockdown, impacted the industry?
While it is too early to attempt a holistic analysis of the impact (things will become clearer post the completion of the moratorium period), there are many distinct trends that are emerging. While field operations are not back to normal yet, despite the ongoing moratorium, collections are being witnessed by many entities at their branches as borrowers want to avoid paying excessive interest. MFIs continue to be in touch with their clients through calls and messages, continuously educating them about the moratorium and the benefits/ pitfalls associated with it. Collections in rural areas are better than metros as the pandemic and lockdown have had a bigger impact on major cities. Customers who are involved in businesses that supply essential commodities are expected to see lower defaults.
In what way is the current challenge different from the previous ones ?
The pandemic and the lockdown are wide ranging, impacting every aspect of the economy, and have extended over a reasonably large duration. There has been a doubly-whammy of demand erosion and impact on production and services.
Small- and mid-sized microfinance companies seem to have been worst hit by the pandemic. Your views.
Most small- and mid-sized MFIs have developed abilities in terms of geographic reach and customer service, which have enabled them to carve a niche for themselves. Entities that have sound corporate governance, conservative practices and are comfortable on capital and liquidity, will emerge stronger from the crisis. Northern Arc is working with many such entities to raise debt capital for them through innovative product structuring and a skin-in-the-game approach.
The industry has shown a phenomenal recovery rate and PAR levels after every crisis. Will the current crisis affect this?
It is true that historically the MFI sector has bounced back very sharply after macroeconomic shocks such as demonetisation. We believe that once the economy reopens, there will be a steady recovery, based on the credit culture built through the Joint Liability Group (JLG) model and strongly supported by credit bureau reporting.
How long do you think it will take for the industry to recover?
It will depend on the spread/ containment of the pandemic and the length of the lockdown.
Credit flow to MFIs, particularly small- and mid-sized companies, seems to be a challenge. Do you think the risk aversion of banks and NBFCs are affecting the flow?
Even before the onset of Covid-19, most banks had large exposures to NBFCs. Therefore, while incremental balance sheet exposure was becoming difficult, most banks supported NBFCs through the purchase of portfolio sell-downs. The regulatory support provided by the RBI through the TLTRO 2.0 scheme, the ₹30,000-crore liquidity support package, the Partial Credit Guarantee programme, and refinancing support being provided by domestic DFIs such as SIDBI and Nabard have played a huge role in helping MFIs tide over this crisis.
As household cash flow depletes, the majority of the microloan borrowers are opting for moratorium. Do you think this will affect the repayment discipline of the industry?
As mentioned earlier, many MFIs are reporting reasonable levels of collection despite the lockdown and moratorium. We have seen in the past that microfinance credit culture has survived economic shocks and natural disasters and recovered quickly. Even in cases when the borrowers’ homes and livelihoods get completely disrupted and they are required to start afresh, it has been seen that over a periodthey recover and start repaying loans. Since they find it hard to pay multiple instalments to become current, often improvement may not be visible in the PAR buckets. However, for all practical purposes, these loans become current and eventually get repaid.
Have you witnessed any default in repayments so far ?
Over the last decade, Northern Arc has created access to capital markets to close to 200 small and medium MFIs and NBFCs. While a few clients have opted for moratorium, Northern Arc has not witnessed any default so far.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Holiday home chains Saffron Stays and Linger Leisure do a Covid pivot, with long-stay, work-from-a retreat, ...
The Covid crisis, which has thrown the spotlight on migrant workers, could be the opportunity to formalise our ...
Neither a degree nor experience guarantees you a job or a stable career path any more
This little device costs upward of Rs 42,000
The new forms require a host of additional disclosures including details on certain expenditures
Investing in crisis generates better returns than otherwise, says Kalpen Parekh
I am 33 years old and I can take moderate to high risk. I currently invest every month in SBI Small Cap ...
Broad guidelines from authorities have created confusion among tenant and landlords
On the 96th birth anniversary of former chief minister and DMK leader M Karunanidhi, a look at a new biography ...
Appreciation for food, freedom and facilities — the lockdown hands a young Mumbaikar important lessons
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...