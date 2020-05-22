Money & Banking

Growth to remain in negative territory: RBI

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on May 22, 2020 Published on May 22, 2020

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said FY21 GDP growth remains in negative territory, with some pick up expected later in the year.

The pick up, however, is subject to the trajectory on how the COVID-19 pandemic pans out. The central bank said its vigilance remains at its peak.

Published on May 22, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
RBI cuts repo rate by 40 bps to 4 per cent
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.