Guide for the Policyholders for the upcoming LIC IPO

The country’s largest insurer company LIC’s IPO listing is nearing. Here’s a guide to the policyholders to apply for the IPO.

Guide:

Go to https://linkpan.licindia.in/UIDSeedingWebApp/getPolicyPANStatus and enter all the credentials asked for (i.e.) Policy Number, date of birth, PAN and captcha. Then press the submit button.

If your PAN is not linked, then do the following steps:

First step you have to do is to update your personal records with LIC.

Visit the https://licindia.in/ and click on the Online PAN registration icon to register your Permanent Account Number Online.

Enter your date of birth, gender, email ID, PAN, full name, mobile number and LIC policy holder number, once you login to the portal and click submit.

Follow instructions to update your PAN records for all your LIC policies.

Secondly, one has to open a DEMAT account, if he/she doesn’t have one.

To open a Demat account visit National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) https://nsdl.co.in/ or Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) https://www.cdslindia.com/# for registered Depository participants.

The following should be provided to the Depository Participant to open your DEMAT account:

Recent Photograph

Pan Card

Address Proof

Cancelled Cheque

The Depository Participant may also seek for further information