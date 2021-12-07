Guide for the Policyholders for the upcoming LIC IPO

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
The country’s largest insurer company LIC’s IPO listing is nearing. Here’s a guide to the policyholders to apply for the IPO.
Guide:
Go to https://linkpan.licindia.in/UIDSeedingWebApp/getPolicyPANStatus and enter all the credentials asked for (i.e.) Policy Number, date of birth, PAN and captcha. Then press the submit button.
If your PAN is not linked, then do the following steps:
First step you have to do is to update your personal records with LIC.
Visit the https://licindia.in/ and click on the Online PAN registration icon to register your Permanent Account Number Online.
Enter your date of birth, gender, email ID, PAN, full name, mobile number and LIC policy holder number, once you login to the portal and click submit.
Follow instructions to update your PAN records for all your LIC policies.
Secondly, one has to open a DEMAT account, if he/she doesn’t have one.
To open a Demat account visit National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) https://nsdl.co.in/ or Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) https://www.cdslindia.com/# for registered Depository participants.
The following should be provided to the Depository Participant to open your DEMAT account:
Recent Photograph
Pan Card
Address Proof
Cancelled Cheque
The Depository Participant may also seek for further information
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...