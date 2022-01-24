hamburger

Money & Banking

HDFC AMC net down 3 per cent on higher operational cost

Our Bureau | Mumbai, Jan 2 | Updated on: Jan 24, 2022
Revenue from operation was up 14 per cent

HDFC Asset Management Company has reported that its net profit in the December quarter was down three per cent to ₹360 crore, as against ₹369 crore logged in the same period last year, largely due to higher operational cost and fall in other income.

Revenue from operation was up 14 per cent at ₹550 crore (₹482 crore). Overall operational cost increased 35 per cent to ₹151 crore (₹112 crore). Other income was down 24 per cent to ₹86 crore (₹113 crore).

Asset under management increased 7 per cent at ₹4.37 lakh crore against ₹4.07 lakh crore. Its market share was down at 11.6 per cent against 13 per cent in same period last year. The fund house processed 3.44 million systematic transactions worth ₹1,190 crore in December.

Equity asset under management increased 23 per cent to ₹1.96 lakh crore (₹1.60 lakh crore) even as its market share fell to 11.4 per cent (13.4 per cent) . Debt asset was down two per cent at ₹1.52 lakh crore (₹1.55 lakh crore) and liquid AUM dipped 15 per cent to ₹66,900 crore (₹78,800 crore). The fund house has reserves of ₹5,196 crore as of December-end.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd
quarterly or semiannual financial statement
Published on January 24, 2022

