HDFC Bank appoints Sanmoy Chakrabarti as Chief Risk Officer

HDFC Bank has appointed Sanmoy Chakrabarti as the Chief Risk Officer in place of Jimmy Tata, who will take on the role of Chief Credit Officer.

“The board of directors of the bank has approved the appointment of Sanmoy Chakrabarti, Head, Risk Management, as the Chief Risk Officer of the bank, for three years, with effect from December 14, in place of Jimmy Tata as part of internal re-organisation,” said HDFC Bank in a regulatory filing.

Tata shall take on the new role of the Chief Credit Officer of the bank, it further said.

Chakrabarti was till now the Head of Risk Management at HDFC Bank.