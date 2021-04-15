Money & Banking

HDFC Bank looks to raise ₹ 50,000 crore ...

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 15, 2021

...through private placement of perpetual bonds

HDFC Bank plans to raise ₹50,000 crore of capital through perpetual debt instruments.

“The bank proposes to raise funds by issuing perpetual debt instruments (part of additional tier I capital), tier II capital bonds and long-term bonds (financing of infrastructure and affordable housing) up to total amount of ₹50,000 crore over the period of the next 12 months through private placement mode,” it said in a regulatory filing.

The Board of Directors would consider this proposal on April 17.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on April 15, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.