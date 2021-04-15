HDFC Bank looks to raise ₹ 50,000 crore ...

HDFC Bank plans to raise ₹50,000 crore of capital through perpetual debt instruments.

“The bank proposes to raise funds by issuing perpetual debt instruments (part of additional tier I capital), tier II capital bonds and long-term bonds (financing of infrastructure and affordable housing) up to total amount of ₹50,000 crore over the period of the next 12 months through private placement mode,” it said in a regulatory filing.

The Board of Directors would consider this proposal on April 17.