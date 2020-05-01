HDFC Bank releases song to keep up hopes up amidst Covid019 pandemic

Finding the right partner for Harley in India
To keep up hopes up amidst the ongoing national lockdown and coronavirus pandemic, HDFC Bank on Friday released a collaborative song titled #HumHaarNahiMaanenge (We will not lose).
Composed by Oscar and Grammy Award-winning musician AR Rahman, with lyrics by Prasoon Joshi, the song is “a tribute to the indomitable spirit of India and millions of Indians who are standing together to fight the Covid-19 pandemic”.
The track also brings together an ensemble of musicians from all over the country including Clinton Cerejo, Mohit Chauhan, Harshdeep Kaur, Mika Singh, Jonita Gandhi, Neeti Mohan, Javed Ali, Sid Sriram, Shruti Haasan, Shashaa Tirupati, Khatija Rahman and Abhay Jodhpurkar. Percussionist Sivamani, sitarist Asad Khan and bass prodigy Mohini Dey are also part of the project.
“The song was conceptualised as a clarion call to spread hope, positivity and motivation. The powerful, emotional track reminds people that we are in this together and we will get through it together,” HDFC Bank said in a statement.
The bank said it will contribute Rs 500 each time the song is shared via social media towards the PM-CARES Fund. Earlier this month, HDFC Group contributed Rs 150 crore towards the PM-CARES Fund.
