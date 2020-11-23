Money & Banking

HDFC Bank rolls out ‘Mouth Shut’ campaign against cyber frauds

Updated on November 23, 2020

HDFC Bank has launched the ‘Mouth Shut’ campaign across Tamil Nadu to increase awareness about cyber frauds.

The bank plans to conduct Secure Banking workshops, numbering about a hundred across the State in the next four months.

The workshops have been planned in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli and Vellore among other cities in the State.

The campaign, initially launched to fight Covid-19, has now been extended to fight cyber frauds.

The campaign aims to sensitise people against sharing card details, CVV, OTP, Net and mobile banking login details and password and more.

