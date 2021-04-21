Money & Banking

HDFC enters into co-lending partnership with Indiabulls Housing Finance

Mumbai | Updated on April 21, 2021

Our Bureau

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) Ltd has entered into a strategic co-lending partnership with Indiabulls Housing Finance to offer housing loans to homebuyers at competitive rates.

“The participation by both the entities in extending credit facilities shall be on a sharing of risk and reward basis on mutually agreed terms,” said HDFC in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Noting that lndiabulls Housing Finance has a pan-India branch network and a track record of customer acquisition, HDFC said under the arrangement, lndiabulls HFL will originate and process retail home loans as per jointly formulated credit parameters and eligibility criteria.

“The Corporation will have 80 per cent of the total loan in its books, and its share of every loan will be approved by the Corporation,” it said, adding that Indiabulls HFL will service the loan account throughout the life cycle of the loan.

Technology-led co-lending is expected to help both the companies offer convenient and seamless experience to its customers as well as help expand their reach to Tier Ill and IV cities of India, HDFC further said.

Published on April 21, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.