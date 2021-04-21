HDFC enters into co-lending partnership with Indiabulls Housing Finance

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) Ltd has entered into a strategic co-lending partnership with Indiabulls Housing Finance to offer housing loans to homebuyers at competitive rates.
“The participation by both the entities in extending credit facilities shall be on a sharing of risk and reward basis on mutually agreed terms,” said HDFC in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
Noting that lndiabulls Housing Finance has a pan-India branch network and a track record of customer acquisition, HDFC said under the arrangement, lndiabulls HFL will originate and process retail home loans as per jointly formulated credit parameters and eligibility criteria.
“The Corporation will have 80 per cent of the total loan in its books, and its share of every loan will be approved by the Corporation,” it said, adding that Indiabulls HFL will service the loan account throughout the life cycle of the loan.
Technology-led co-lending is expected to help both the companies offer convenient and seamless experience to its customers as well as help expand their reach to Tier Ill and IV cities of India, HDFC further said.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
A former resident relives sepia-tinted memories of growing up in a hilly, colonial tea range of the Western ...
It starts with the lack of new email messages: A sudden silence from my personal world. It’s a mellow Saturday ...
Love for food sparks an unusual friendship between a visitor and an auto driver in Hyderabad’s colourful lanes
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...