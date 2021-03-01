HDFC Sec blocks trading in NSE cash for limited period; bourse says ops normal

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Domestic brokerage HDFC Securities blocked trading in NSE’s cash segment for its clients for a limited period due to a “technical glitch”.
NSE, which had suffered a nearly four-hour trading halt last week due to telecom connectivity issues, said all operations across its platforms were “functioning smooth and normal”.
At 1001 hrs, HDFC Securities tweeted from its official handle, saying, “We have blocked trading in NSE cash due to a technical glitch. We request our customers to place cash orders on BSE. All other segments are working fine.” Within 15 minutes, which saw a quick clarification from the NSE about its operations being normal, the domestic brokerage put out another tweet asking customers to place orders through the NSE cash segment.
NSE’s smaller rival BSE said there are no issues on fresh orders or square-offs at Asia’s oldest bourse.
BSE’s chief executive Ashishkumar Chauhan clarified that the statement was in response to brokers and investors reporting problems on Twitter on a “competing exchange” in the morning.
He added that no one has reported any problems in trading at the BSE either on Monday or any day last week.
