HDFC to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore via bonds to augment long-term capital

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 20, 2019 Published on September 20, 2019

File photo   -  Bloomberg

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Friday said it will raise up to Rs 3,000 crore by issuing bonds to augment its long-term resources.

The secured redeemable non-convertible debentures will be issued on a private placement basis to persons who are specifically addressed through a communication, HDFC said in a regulatory filing.

The issue size is of Rs 2,000 crore with an option to retain subscription up to Rs 3,000 crore.

“The object of the issue is to augment the long-term resources of the Corporation. The proceeds of the present issue would be utilised for financing/refinancing the housing finance business requirements of the Corporation,” it said.

HDFC shares closed 3.93 per cent up at Rs 2,052.25 on BSE.

