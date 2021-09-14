Hexahealth raises ₹33 crore from Omidyar, others

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Healthcare startup Hexahealth on Tuesday said it has raised ₹33 crore in funding led by impact investor Omidyar Network and Chiratae Ventures.
The seed funding round, which aims to transform surgery experience for patients, also saw participation from 3one4 Capital, while healthcare professionals like Viren Shetty, Rohit MA and Rehan Khan of Merck India have come in as angel investors, as per a statement.
“Once a patient has been recommended surgery, they struggle with the next steps. Surgery is a stressful time for the patient when they need maximum support,” its Co-founder Ankur Gigras said, adding the company aspires to be the one-stop platform to cater to a patient’s hospitalisation.
The statement said about 2 crore surgeries are performed in India annually, and multiple surveys show that people’s trust in our healthcare system is decreasing, primarily driven by the lack of information, which illustrates the market opportunity.
“We are inspired by Hexahealth's vision to become the most trusted platform to digitise surgery-related decision making and make quality and affordable hospitalisation care available to millions of Indians,” Omidyar’s principal Aditya Misra said.
Misra pegged the market opportunity at $80 billion, which is 60 per cent of the overall healthcare spends.
“Technology allows for a patient to be at the centre of healthcare delivery is a thesis that we strongly believe in. Hexa’s vision of wanting to transform the patient experience for hospitalisation and surgeries combined with the strong execution history of the founding team makes this an exciting investment for us,” Ranjith Menon, executive director of Chiratae Ventures, said.
