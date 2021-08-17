Home loans defy Covid blues

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
If the home loan portfolios of major banks, as reflected in the first quarter numbers, is any indication, Covid-19 has not deterred home buyers.
A comparative analysis of housing loan data of banks for the first quarter shows a significant increase ranging from six per cent to about 14 per cent compared with the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
For State Bank of India, the home loan portfolio increased 11 per cent to ₹5,05,473 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal ended June 30, 2021, constituting 23 per cent of the bank’s total domestic advances compared with ₹4,55,443 crore in the year-ago period. That Covid did not impact demand for home loans is also evident from the fact that in the previous year (FY20-21), SBI posted only a 10.72 per cent growth in the segment.
SBI is not alone. Canara Bank’s home loan portfolio, too, increased 13.15 per cent during the period at ₹65,136 crore. In the previous year, the growth in portfolio was only 10.6 per cent. Punjab National Bank is also in the same league as it registered a 6.1 per cent growth.
On what drove the surge in home loans, a senior SBI official said: “Bank employees braved the pandemic and processing of loan applications and disbursal were not adversely impacted. In the absence of corporate loan growth, there has also been greater focus on retail loans, of which home loans constitute a major chunk.’’
Sanjiv Chadha, Managing Director & CEO, Bank of Baroda, said: “Home loans are growing pretty much as per market.’’ During the pandemic times, home loans, along with gold and car loans, are seen as ‘very safe’ for business, say bankers.
The growth in home loans will be sustained in the current year too, say analysts. Banks are also stepping up efforts to sustain the growth.
SBI has sharpened its focus on housing loans. As part of its ‘Monsoon Dhamaka’ offer, it announced a 100 per cent waiver on processing fees till August 31. Before the offer, the processing fee was 0.40 per cent.
Other banks are also gearing up to woo customers with special offers for the coming festival season.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
Unlike relationships with friends and families, our work relationships are not unconditional
As birds perform acrobatic aerial displays, insects and beetles helicopter under green canopies, and buffaloes ...
The spirited 22-year-old woman, who earned the sobriquet Radioben, was an integral part of the underground ...
On India’s 75th Independence Day, can cultivating a design-backed ecosystem put the country on a steep growth ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...