hamburger

Money & Banking

HSBC India announces $250-m lending support for high growth tech-led start-ups in India

BL Mumbai Bureau | June 13 | Updated on: Jun 13, 2022

Lending will be used to leverage opportunities across a wide gamut of industries in the start-up ecosystem

HSBC India on Monday announced lending support of $250 million for high growth tech-led startups in India.

“This will be used to lend to and support the growth aspirations of tech-led startups in India’s fast growing start-up ecosystem, pegged as the third-largest in the world,” it said in a statement, adding that the lending will be sector agnostic and used to leverage opportunities across a wide gamut of industries in the start-up ecosystem. This lending support will be provided to companies from a growth stage, it further said.

Rajat Verma, Head-Commercial Banking, HSBC India said, “As an ecosystem partner, we recognise the need for start-ups to access finance to support their growth ambitions and scale up their business.”

“Given the dynamic nature of the segment and different growth stages of emerging start-ups, HSBC India has carved out a credit model and offerings to suit the specific requirements of a wide spectrum of start-ups and new-age entities, ranging from growth stage to unicorns,” the statement said.

Published on June 13, 2022
HSBC
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you