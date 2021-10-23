ICICI Bank Q2 net profit up 30%

Private sector lender ICICI Bank reported a 30 per cent jump in its standalone net profit for the second quarter of the fiscal with robust growth in net interest income and lower provisions.

The bank’s net profit was ₹5,510.95 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as against ₹4,251.33 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Net interest income increased by 25 per cent year-on-year to ₹11,690 crore in the second quarter of the fiscal from ₹9,366 crore in the second quarter last fiscal.

The net interest margin increased to 4 per cent in the July to September 2021 quarter from 3.89 per cent in the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and 3.57 per cent in the second quarter last fiscal.

Other income grew by 19.08 per cent on a year on year basis to ₹4,797.18 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal.

Provisions (excluding provision for tax) declined by nine per cent year-on-year to ₹2,714 crore in the second quarter of the fiscal from ₹2,995 crore a year ago.

Gross non performing assets was 5.12 per cent of gross advances as on September 30, 2021 as compared to 5.51 per cent as on June 30, 2021 and 5.63 per cent as on September 30, 2020.

Net NPAs was1.06 per cent of net advances at the end of the second quarter compared to 1.09 per cent as on September 30, 2020.