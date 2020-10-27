ICICI Prudential Life Q2 profit flat at ₹303.22 crore

Air India: Why the Maharaja is truly unique
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance saw almost flat growth in net profit at ₹303.22 crore for the second quarter of the fiscal against ₹301.86 crore a year ago.
For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, its net premium income grew by 6.3 per cent to ₹8,572.19 crore versus ₹8,064.71 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.
Its total income more than doubled to ₹16,835.36 crore, with income from investments rising to ₹7,949.37 crore in the second quarter of the fiscal.
NS Kannan, Managing Director and CEO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, said: “We had a strong value of new business performance for the quarter, with the margin improving from 21.1 per cent for the second quarter of last fiscal to 27.4 per cent for the second quarter this fiscal.”
Solvency ratio was at 205.5 per cent as on September 30, 2020, from 210.6 per cent a year ago.
Assets under management stood at ₹1.81 crore as on September 30, 2020, against ₹1.65 lakh crore a year ago.
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The aviation sector looks like it is going back in time, to practices that prevailed 100 years ago
Despite its modest specs, it works well for online classes video calls and movies
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
Proper defining of goals, risk assessment and asset allocation is key
Your employer might provide you perquisites such as reimbursements, stock options and accommodation. Taxes on ...
₹1213 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1200118512251240 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff ...
Investors with a short term view can sell the stock of Zee Entertainment Enterprises. Following a sharp rally ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...