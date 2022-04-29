hamburger

Money & Banking

IDBI Bank privatisation efforts on, says DIPAM Secretary Pandey

K.R. Srivats | New Delhi, April 29 | Updated on: Apr 29, 2022
Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), during a press conference in New Delhi, on Friday

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), during a press conference in New Delhi, on Friday | Photo Credit: KAMAL NARANG

Quantum of government stake sale to be decided post roadshows

The Centre’s privatisation efforts on  IDBI Bank is very much on and the actual quantum of government stake sale will be decided after the roadshow is complete, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Friday.

Currently, central government owns 45.48 per cent stake, while LIC has 49.24 per cent shareholding in IDBI Bank.

“The quantum of exit will be known post roadshow and then the structure of  Expression of Interest will be finalised. One thing is very sure that management control will be passed on. Currently, it is with LIC. But, management control at what level of equity will have to be decided when we have decided the structure of EoI,” Pandey said in the capital during an event on LIC IPO roadshow.

The government may decide to sell its entire stake in one go or in tranches, depending on the investors’ response. .

it maybe recalled that Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had in May last year given in-principle approval for strategic disinvestment and transfer of management control in IDBI Bank.

Necessary amendments to the IDBI Bank Act have already been made through the Finance Act 2021. Also transaction advisors have been appointed.

IDBI Bank became a subsidiary of LIC with effect from January 21, 2019, following the acquisition of an additional 8,27,590,885 equity shares.

On December 19, 2020, the lender was reclassified as an associate company due to the reduction of LIC shareholding to 49.24 per cent, following the issuance of additional equity shares by IDBI Bank under Qualified Institutional Placement.

Published on April 29, 2022
IDBI Bank Ltd
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you