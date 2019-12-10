Money & Banking

IDBI Bank to dilute stake in 2 arms

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 10, 2019 Published on December 10, 2019

The board of directors of IDBI Bank has given the in-principle approval to divest/dilute the bank’s stake in its subsidiaries – IDBI Capital Market Securities Limited and IDBI Intech Limited – to the extent of 49 per cent to prospective investors and said that it would retain the controlling stake.

Published on December 10, 2019
IDBI Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
YES Bank yet to take a call on proposed $1.2-b investment by Canadian tycoon Braich, SPGP