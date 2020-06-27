IDBI Bank’s board approves 27 per cent stake sale in IDBI Federal Life Insurance Company

IDBI Bank’s Board of Directors has approved sale of a portion of the Bank’s 48 per cent stake in IDBI Federal Life Insurance Company Limited (IFLI) to current joint venture partners Ageas Insurance International N.V. and Federal Bank at a combined value of about Rs.595 crore.

Ageas and Federal Bank will increase their stake in IFLI by 23 per cent (to 49 per cent) and 4 per cent (to 30 per cent), respectively. Post-stake sale, IDBI Bank will have 21 per cent stake in IFLI.

IDBI Bank’s board greenlighted the sale at its meeting held on June 26, 2020.

The sale is subject to all regulatory approvals to be taken by all related parties and agreements which are yet to be finalised, the Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Reason for disinvestment

During the financial year 2018-19, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) acquired 51 per cent controlling stake in IDBI Bank. The process of acquisition was completed on January 21, 2019, with LIC being re-classified as promoter of the Bank (with management control) and Government of India continuing to be the co-promoter of the Bank (without management control).

As per insurance regulations, an insurer cannot own more than 10 per cent stake in another insurer. Since LIC owns 51 per cent stake in IDBI Bank and the latter owns 48 per cent stake in IDBI Federal Life Insurance Company, the Bank has to divest its stake in its insurance joint venture.

Since IDBI Bank will continue to hold more than 10 per cent stake even after the current round of divestment in IFLI, the Bank and its promoter LIC may have to seek dispensation from the insurance regulator in this regard.