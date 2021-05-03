IDBI Bank’s Q4 net profit soars to ₹512 crore

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
IDBI Bank’s standalone net profit soared almost four times in the fourth quarter (Q4 FY21) to ₹512 crore against ₹135 crore in the year-ago period.
The profitability in the reporting quarter comes on the back of a robust 37.5 per cent increase in net interest income and a ₹300 crore write back of provision for tax on account of income tax refund for earlier year.
Net interest income (difference between interest earned and interest expended) rose to ₹3,240 crore (₹2,356 crore in the year-ago quarter).
Non-interest income, comprising fee-based income, trading income and other income, was down 11 per cent year-on-year (yoy) to ₹1,181 crore (₹1,326 crore).
Non-performing asset (NPA) provisions were down 26 per cent yoy to ₹1,120 crore (₹1,511 crore).
We will try to grow our business in a very calibrated way: IDBI Bank CEO
However, in the reporting quarter, the bank made an additional Covid-19-related provision for second wave amounting to ₹500 crore.
During the quarter, the bank also made an additional provision of ₹908.43 crore over and above the IRAC norms in respect of certain borrower accounts in view of the inherent risk and uncertainty of recovery in these identified accounts
So, overall provisions rose 36 per cent yoy to ₹2,367 crore (₹1,738 crore).
Gross non-performing asset (NPA) position improved to 22.37 per cent of gross advances against 27.53 per cent in the year-ago quarter. Net NPAs declined to 1.97 per cent of net advances against 4.19 per cent.
In the reporting quarter, net interest margin (NIM) improved to 5.14 per cent (annualised) against 3.80 per cent in the year-ago quarter. Cost-to-income ratio improved to 34.87 per cent from 49.12 per cent.
As of March-end 2021, total deposits increased by 4 per cent yoy to ₹2,30,898 crore and total advances were down 6 per cent yoy to ₹ 1,61,901 crore.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
Will masks be the norm even after the pandemic ends?
An out-of-the-box tutor for green jobs
The International Energy Agency defines a device/system energy efficient if it delivers more services for the ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
In a year impacted by lockdowns, the company maintained occupancy over 90 per cent
On his 100th birth anniversary, a diehard fan and translator of Satyajit Ray’s stories recalls the man and his ...
My sister in Connecticut has two grands. For the purpose of this column, I shall call them D1 and D2. I’m not ...
Not just another brick in the wallOn this day in 1931, President Herbert Hoover dedicated the Empire State ...
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...