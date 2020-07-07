IDBI Trusteeship Services releases 12.5 lakh pledged shares of Max Financial

Providing clients with a complete suite of services
Consark offers the entire gamut of financial, tax and risk advisory services through guaranteed partner-time
IDBI Trusteeship Services Ltd (ITSL) has released 12.5 lakh pledged shares of Max Financial Services Ltd (MFSL), according to a regulatory filing.
“12,50,000 shares of MFSL were released by the Trustee to the promoter group on the instructions of the lender on account of release event in terms of the loan agreement, resulting in reduction in the number of pledged shares,” MFSL said in a regulatory filing.
Following the release of 12.5 lakh shares, or a 0.47 per equity stake, the number of pledged shares has come down to 8.08 per cent or 2.17 crore shares (2,17,87,626) from 8.55 per cent earlier, according to a separate filing.
The shares were released on the instruction of a lender on July 2 by ITSL, which is acting as a security trustee for various NCDs, the trustee informed the bourses.
ITSL is acting as security trustee for various NCDs, wherein the shares of the target company (MFSL) have been pledged pursuant to respective share pledge agreements.
Max Financial Services shares closed 0.80 per cent up at ₹559.60 apiece on the BSE.
Consark offers the entire gamut of financial, tax and risk advisory services through guaranteed partner-time
ThinkAg brings together various players in the food, agri value chain to improve productivity
Gaming company Bombay Play has raised about ₹11 crore ($1.5 million) in a pre-Series A round from venture ...
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
Investors can use options contractto hedge their portfolio
Large-cap stocks seem to be attractively priced, says CEO G Pradeepkumar
The base at ₹47,650 is a crucial support; traders should be cautiously bullish
₹1102 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1088107411161130 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if ...
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...