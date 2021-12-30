Money & Banking

IDFC, holding firm to merge with IDFC FIRST Bank

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 30, 2021

IDFC FIRST Bank on Thursday said its board of directors, in-principle, favours the merger with itself of IDFC Ltd and IDFC Financial Holding Company Ltd (Promoter Group).

This merger is subject to the approval of the board of directors, shareholders, creditors, of the respective entities as also statutory and regulatory nod, IDFC First Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank’s board has constituted and authorised a ‘Capital Raise and Corporate Restructuring Committee’ to work on the terms of the proposed merger including finalising the scheme, valuation, and hiring advisors. The boards of IDFC and IDFC FHCL, at their respective meetings on Thursday, considered and noted the letter received from IDFC FIRST Bank regarding the merger and decided to give “in principle” approval for the proposed merger.

Published on December 30, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

merger, acquisition and takeover
IDFC Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like