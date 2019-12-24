IFCI realises ₹805 cr from NSE stake sale

Samsung's The Wall: A larger-than-life TV experience
Luxury entertainment is raised to another level with a large-format MicroLED display.India’s disposable-income ...
IFCI, a government company, has realised ₹805.6 crore from the divestment of its remaining 2.44 per cent stake in National Stock Exchange.
This represents about 82 per cent of the total committed amount for the 2.44 per cent equity holding in NSE that was put on the block, sources close to the developments said.
IFCI is quite hopeful that the entire transaction would be completed by the first week of January next year.
IFCI had pegged the floor price at ₹810 per share, and most of the bids had come at a level higher than the floor price, it is learnt.
It may be recalled that IFCI’s Board had in June this year approved the sale of IFCI’s remaining stake of 1,20,66,871 equity shares comprising of 2.44 per cent of the total equity shares of NSE.
In June this year, IFCI Managing Director & CEO E Sankara Rao had indicated that IFCI was hopeful of garnering about ₹3,000 crore during the current fiscal by selling a stake in NSE, Clearing Corporation of India and Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd.
Luxury entertainment is raised to another level with a large-format MicroLED display.India’s disposable-income ...
Capt Devi Sharan recalls that fateful Friday when an Indian Airlines flight between Kathmandu and Delhi was ...
As FlightPlan celebrates its 5th anniversary this fortnight, Ashwini Phadnis looks back at the last five years ...
The Innovation in Food and Agriculture Fund (IFA Fund), managed by Sathguru Catalyzer Advisors, has invested ...
The spot gold made a failed attempt last Friday to break out of the range between $1,450 and $1,480 an ...
None of the schemes worked wonders, nor did the plentiful rain help
Food prices see an uptick. Agri GDP is recovering, too. But if the government continues to push prices down ...
Investors with a high-risk appetite and short-term perspective can buy the stock of GIC Housing Finance at ...
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...