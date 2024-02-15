InCred Alternatives Investments, part of InCred Group’s diversified financial services enterprise, has launched its maiden Category-II AIF in the private equity space, called InCred Growth Partners Fund-I (IGPF-I).

This is the third alternatives strategy from InCred. The other two are Structured Credit Fund and Liquid Quant Fund strategies.

IGPF-I targets an AUM of up to ₹500 crore to invest in companies across the consumer, financial services, technology and enterprise services sectors, said the company in release.

IGPF-I will invest in a mix of companies at Series B and C stages. The fund will be led by investment management veteran Vivek Singla.

Bhupinder Singh, Founder & Group CEO of InCred, said, “The launch of our private equity strategy helps us complete the bouquet of alternate funds for our HNI, UHNI and institutional investor base. IGPF-I has been crafted to foster entrepreneurship, generate targeted returns for our investors and bring together the founder and investor communities”.

Vivek Singla, Managing Partner & CIO, Private Equity, InCred Alternative Investments said, “I feel it is an opportune time to launch a private equity fund — private market valuations are at realistic levels and there has been a stark shift in the founders’ mindset from ‘growth at any cost’ to ‘profit after all the costs’. The idea with our maiden private equity fund is to run a concentrated strategy and invest in no more than 7-9 companies where we have high conviction.”

InCred Alternative Investments is part of InCred Capital (InCred Capital Financial Services Pvt Ltd), the institutional, wealth and asset management arm of InCred Group.

