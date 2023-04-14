InCred Alternatives Investments has announced the launch of its first equity long-short open-ended Category III AIF, InCred Liquid Alternative Fund-I, with a target asset under management of ₹1,000 crore.

The fund aims to deliver strong positive absolute returns with low risk in all market conditions, the company said in a press release. The multi-strategy quant approach of the fund is designed to help generate superior risk-adjusted returns and risk metrics as compared to debt-plus funds and indices over the medium to long term.

“We are known for our product innovation, and this fund is yet another example of our vision to provide investors with access to the best investment opportunities possible in the Indian markets. The launch of our first long-short fund will be followed by other quant strategies from the InCred stable,” said Bhupinder Singh, Founder & Group CEO of InCred.

The fund intends to deploy a spectrum of long-short strategies across futures, options, and special situations for appropriate diversification. The fund is led by Rishi Kohli, who has expertise in the Indian derivatives market.

Also read SEBI introduces direct plan in alternative investment funds

“This fund will enable InCred to offer investors a superior risk-adjusted return along with portfolio diversification. This is our first long-short fund based on a quantitative model-driven approach with a blend of futures long-short, relative value, and index strategies across various time horizons — this combination of strategies is unique in the market,” said Rishi Kohli, Managing Partner & CIO-Hedge Fund Strategies, InCred Alternative Investments.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit