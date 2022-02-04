Independent audit uncovers fraudulent transactions at BharatPe

An independent investigation done by international consulting firm Alvarez and Marsal (A&M) has uncovered fraudulent transactions and irregularities in BharatPe’s books.

According to the consulting firm’s preliminary report reviewed by BusinessLine, the fintech firm was paying fees to many ‘consultants’ for recruitment. In most cases, employees have confirmed their joining date as the one mentioned in the vendor invoice, but they had no knowledge of being recruited or engaged through the said ‘consultants.’

Further, in three out of five instances, Madhuri Grover has directly received the invoices from the vendors and forwarded them to the accounts team for payment. Grover is the wife of BharatPe’s managing director and co-founder, Ashneer Grover. On further examination, the consulting firm found the creator of all these invoices is Shwetank Jain, who is established as Madhuri Grover’s brother.

The invoices of vendors are also found to have certain commonalities such as same typeface, similar email, physical addresses, and some even had the same bank branches, etc. Moreover, the majority of the invoices appear to have a connection with Panipat, wthe hometown of Madhuri Grover. A high-level review of the books of accounts reveal the spends on such vendors in FY2019-20 amounts to ₹3.77 crores

On January 29, BharatPe’s board announced that they are conducting an independent audit of the company’s internal processes and systems. It had appointed Alvarez and Marsal to advise the board on its recommendations.

Ashneer Grover has been in the midst of controversy for an audio recording allegedly featuring the entrepreneur bashing a Kotak Mahindra Bank relationship manager. Following this, he took a voluntary leave of absence till March-end, as the company CEO Suhail Sameer continues to lead the team.

DCGI Search Operation

On October 21, 2021, Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DCGI) conducted search operation at the BharatPe’s head office and later summoned the company’s authorised signatory to appear before them on November 1, 2021. The company was asked to produce copies of purchase invoices along with transport documents regarding certain parties. In addition, the bank statement from July 2018 till date, which reflects payments to these vendors were sought.

BharatPe had sent a communication to DCGI on November 11, 2021, the letter was signed by Deepak Jagdishram Gupta, who is the brother-in-law of Madhuri Grover. “We have come to know that our vendors as informed by the DCGI officers, do not exist or never operated at their principal place of business, We do not want a Show Cause Notice from the department on this matter and request you to waive off the SCN,” the letter signed by Gupta read.

A&M had noted that the matter require further detailed investigation as it is difficult to assess why BharatPe was dealing in purchases from non-existent vendors resulting in its inability to provide delivery proof. Also, it raised why did the company settled the matter resulting in ₹10.97 crore loss without legal representation or make efforts to recover the same from vendors.

BharatPe and Ashneer Grover had not responded to BusinessLine queries till the time of publication.