India at doorstep of economic revival, says RBI Governor

Forests: A profitable restoration mantra
Empowering local communities to revive forests can ensure both climate mitigation and human well-being, says a ...
Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said the country is at the doorstep of economic revival on the back of accommodative monetary and fiscal policies being pursued by the central bank and the government.
Shaktikanta Das was speaking at the launch of the book ‘Portraits of Power: Half a Century of Being at Ringside’, written by former bureaucrat and current chairman of the Finance Commission N K Singh.
“We are almost at the doorstep of revival process and it’s very important that the financial entities have adequate capital (to support growth),” he said.
Many of them have already raised capital and others are planning, he said, adding they would certainly do so in the coming months.
Das further said India followed the fiscal expansion path to deal with Covid-19related challenges.
“I think post Covid, once there is containment of pandemic, the government will certainly have to spell out a fiscal roadmap that India should adopt,” he said.
Both fiscal and monetary policies are in an accommodative stance, he added.
Empowering local communities to revive forests can ensure both climate mitigation and human well-being, says a ...
E-waste recovery and reuse should be stepped up as online activity grows amidst the Covid pandemic
Wash your hands, check your oxygen level and workout with this iPhone health companion
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
It’s vital to know the details of the waiting period clause in your health insurance
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
Diversified loan book, strong capital ratio and healthy deposit accretion make it attractive
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...