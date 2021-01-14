India Exim Bank, SBI list foreign currency bonds on INX

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Export-Import Bank of India (India Exim Bank) and State Bank of India on Thursday listed their foreign currency bonds aggregating $1 billion and $600 million, respectively, on the India International Exchange (India INX).
India Exim Bank recently raised 10-year money via foreign currency bonds at lowest ever coupon of 2.25 per cent. SBI issued the Bonds of five and a half years tenor at a record low coupon of 1.80 per cent.
India Exim Bank has already listed $6.65 billion bonds under its $10 billion Global Medium Term Note (GMTN) programme on India INX, which is a subsidiary of BSE Ltd. SBI listed $2.6 billion of its foreign currency bonds under its $10 billion GMTN programme on the exchange with this listing.
India INX, in a statement, said MTNs aggregating over $48.5 billion have been established on its platform since launch in January 2018, with listing of bonds aggregate $24.5 billion.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Option price falls more than it rises for the same change in underlying
A long-term vacation here is worth a check-in
The fund delivered a return of 31.5% in 2020 compared with the category’s 15.5%
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The storming of the Capitol on January 6 could be the prelude to yet another chapter in the US’s long and ...
‘Now It’s Come to Distances’ examines the defining moments of the past year — the Shaheen Bagh protests, ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...