India Exim Bank, SBI list foreign currency bonds on INX

Export-Import Bank of India (India Exim Bank) and State Bank of India on Thursday listed their foreign currency bonds aggregating $1 billion and $600 million, respectively, on the India International Exchange (India INX).

India Exim Bank recently raised 10-year money via foreign currency bonds at lowest ever coupon of 2.25 per cent. SBI issued the Bonds of five and a half years tenor at a record low coupon of 1.80 per cent.

India Exim Bank has already listed $6.65 billion bonds under its $10 billion Global Medium Term Note (GMTN) programme on India INX, which is a subsidiary of BSE Ltd. SBI listed $2.6 billion of its foreign currency bonds under its $10 billion GMTN programme on the exchange with this listing.

India INX, in a statement, said MTNs aggregating over $48.5 billion have been established on its platform since launch in January 2018, with listing of bonds aggregate $24.5 billion.