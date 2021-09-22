India likely to block Chinese investment in LIC's IPO

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
India wants to block Chinese investors from buying shares in Life Insurance Corp (LIC), which is due to go public, four senior government officials and a banker told Reuters, underscoring tensions between the two nations.
State-owned LIC is considered a strategic asset, commanding more than 60 per cent of India's life insurance market withmore than $500 billion assets. While the government plans to allow foreign investors to participate in what is likely to be the country's biggest-ever IPO worth a potential $12.2 billion, the sources said it is cautious of Chinese ownership, the sources said.
Political tensions between the countries rocketed last year after their soldiers clashed on the disputed Himalayan border, and since then, India has sought to limit Chinese investment insensitive companies and sectors, banned a raft of Chinese mobile apps and subjected imports of Chinese goods to extra scrutiny.
"With China after the border clashes it cannot be business as usual. The trust deficit has significantly widen(ed)," said one of the government officials, adding that Chinese investment in companies like LIC could pose risks.
The sources declined to be identified as discussions on how Chinese investment might be blocked ongoing, and no final decisions have been made.
The finance ministry and LIC did not respond to Reuters emailed requests for comment. China's foreign ministry and commerce ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Aiming to solve budget constraints, the Centre hopes to raise ₹90,000 crore by selling 5 per cent to 10 per cent of LIC this financial year which ends in March. The government has yet to decide whether it will sell one tranche of shares seeking to raise the full amount or choose to seek the funds in two tranches, sources have said.
Under current law, no overseas investors can invest in LIC, but the government is considering allowing foreign institutional investors to buy up to 20 per cent of LIC's offering.
Options to prevent Chinese investment in LIC include amending the current law on foreign direct investment with a clause related to LIC or creating a new law specific to LIC, two of the government officials said.
They added that the government was conscious of the difficulty in checking on Chinese investments that could come indirectly and would attempt to craft a policy that would protect India's security but not deter overseas investors.
A third option being explored is barring Chinese investors from becoming cornerstone investors in the IPO, said one government official and the banker, although that would not prevent Chinese investors from buying shares in the secondary market.
Ten investment banks, including Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and SBI Capital Market have been chosen to handle the offering.
