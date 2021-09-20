India Post Payments Bank, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance tie up for non-life products

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) on Monday said it has partnered with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance for the distribution of their non-life insurance products across the country.

“As part of the alliance, IPPB will strive to make available affordable insurance products through its robust network of 650 branches and over 1,36,000 banking access points,” it said in a statement.

The scope of products will include healthcare and medical products, personal accident, and motor insurance amongst other innovative tailor-made products, to address the protection needs of Bharat.

Nearly 200,000 postal service providers (Gramin Dak Sevaks and postmen) who are equipped with micro-ATMs and biometric devices will play an important role in the distribution and promotion of these insurance products, focusing especially on unbanked and underserved customers in the last mile.