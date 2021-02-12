Indiabulls Housing Finance Q3 net profit down 40%

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Indiabulls Housing Finance reported a 40.3 per cent drop in consolidated net profit for the third quarter of the fiscal at ₹329.32 crore. It had reported a net profit of ₹551.7 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.
“The board, at its meeting, has also authorised to issue Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures and Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Subordinate Debt in the nature of Debentures (NCDs) of up to ₹5,000 Crore, on private placement basis, in one or more tranches, from time to time,” it said in a regulatory filing on Friday.
For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, Indiabulls Housing Finance registered a 25.4 per cent dip in total revenue from operations to ₹2,513.25 crore versus ₹3,369.16 crore a year ago.
“On balance sheet loan book stands at ₹70,282 crore on account of developer book run off through refinancing. Retail loan book has grown,” the company said in a statement.
Gross non-performing assets remained moderate at 1.75 per cent as on December 31, 2020, as against 1.98 per cent at the end of the second quarter this fiscal.
“Without the Supreme Court’s dispensation, Proforma Gross NPAs would be 2.44 per cent, compared with 2.21 per cent as on September 30, 2020,” the company said, adding that proforma gross NPA provision coverage ratio stands at 40 per cent.
Indiabulls Housing Finance said access to funding has normalised and its funding costs have moderated with cost of funds on book down to 8.5 per cent.
Disbursals have rebounded, with total disbursals in the third quarter of the fiscal at ₹3,458 crore, of which, retail loan disbursals constituted 75 per cent.
“The company is also seeing good traction in loan co-lending, with disbursals reaching a monthly run rate of ₹200 crore in January,” it further said.
On developer loans sourcing, Indiabulls Housing Finance said it is in talks with two large real estate-focussed funds to set up an investment platform.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
If I go long straddle (selling weekly expiry), then how to hedge if the market falls suddenly in intradayArjun ...
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
The director’s chemistry with the dramatist — living or dead — is pivotal to the success of theatre
Pandemic-induced changes will impact agriculture and the economy in ways beyond the comprehension of the ...
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...