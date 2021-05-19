Indiabulls Housing Finance Q4 net profit up 102%

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
Indiabulls Housing Finance reported a 102 per cent increase in its net profit to ₹276 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as against ₹137 crore in the same period in the previous fiscal.
However, for 2020-21, its net profit fell to ₹1,201.5 crore from ₹2,165.92 crore in 2019-20.
Its total revenue from operations declined 19.6 per cent to ₹2,371.71 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from ₹2,950.04 crore a year ago.
Its loan book also fell to ₹66,047 crore in the fourth quarter last fiscal from ₹73,065 crore a year ago.
“Total provisions held are ₹ 2,458 crore or 3.7 per cent of loan book, which is 2.7x times of the regulatory requirement,” it said on Wednesday.
Gross non-performing assets stood at 2.66 per cent and net NPAs at ₹1.59 per cent as on March 31, 2021. Capital adequacy stands at 30.7 per cent and Tier 1 capital at 24 per cent as on March 31, 2021.
The company’s board has declared a final dividend of ₹ 9 per share.
