Indian Bank launches digital renewal scheme for Kisan credit card holders

PSU lender Indian Bank launched its KCC Digital Renewal scheme, enabling eligible customers to renew their Kisan Credit Card accounts via digital modes.

The initiative is part of the bank’s digital transformation under project ‘WAVE’ - World of Advanced Virtual Experience.

The account renewals can be done using Indian Bank’s IndOASIS mobile app, internet bankingl and via its website. The facility is available through SMS for feature phone users with no internet or with limited internet access, according to a statement.

However, it is currently being offered to customers having outstanding loans below ₹1.60 lakh. The facility eliminates the need to visit a branch or submit added physical documents and would be beneficial to customers unable to renew their KCCs due to paucity of time due to harvest season.

Out of the total agriculture portfolio of ₹88,100 crore, Kisan Credit Card constitutes ₹22,300 crore with 15.84 lakh customers. About eight lakh customers have outstanding loans below ₹1.60 lakh.

The bank expects the digital initiative to come in handy for customers and intend to enhance the threshold limit to cover more KCC account holders.

In April this year, the bank had launched its first end-to-end digital product - Pre-Approved Personal Loan.

“Following it up with the now-launched KCC Digital Renewal facility, the bank is firmly aligned to its goal of bringing the best of digital journeys to its customers, making banking ever-more convenient, accessible and secure for them,” it added.