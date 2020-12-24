Money & Banking

Indian Bank reports Pratibha Group fraud for dues of ₹574.66 crore

Our Bureau. Chennai | Updated on December 24, 2020 Published on December 24, 2020

Chennai-headquartered public sector Indian Bank has announced that it fully provided Non-Performing Accounts of two companies of Pratibha Group namely, Pratibha Industries and FEMC-Pratibha joint venture, with total outstanding dues of ₹574.66 crore has been declared as fraud and reported to RBI as per regulatory requirement.

The Bank has already made full provision of ₹574.66 crore against the aforesaid two accounts, the bank informed the stock exchanges.

Last week, the bank said it fully provided for IL&FS Financial Services Ltd with outstanding dues of ₹2408.00 crore has been declared as fraud and reported to RBI as per regulatory requirement.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 24, 2020
economic offence
Indian Bank
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.