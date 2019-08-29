India’s widest bond-swap spread in seven years attracts Goldman Sachs

New Snapchat additions
Snap Inc, Snapchat’s parent firm, has announced that Mumbai’s Gateway of India and Agra’s Taj Mahal have been ...
The largest spread between India’s bond yields over interest rate swaps in more than seven years is attracting Goldman Sachs Group to the country’s debt.
The gap between the five-year bond yield over similar-tenor overnight index swap is 126 basis points. The last time the difference was this wide, in January 2012, yields retraced for two weeks.
The spread may narrow to 70 basis points, with rates markets already pricing in easing to exceed 25 basis points seen by the bank by year-end, analysts including Danny Suwanapruti wrote in a note.
Bond markets in India have been weighed down recently by worries over fiscal slippage and the uncertainty over shifting a part of the government’s record borrowing overseas.
Benchmark yields have climbed 21 basis points in August, while the long-end swaps are down 40 basis points amid softening in global yields.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a spate of steps last week to lift growth from a five-year low, but did not offer any major fiscal measures.
The central bank late agreed to transfer a record $24-billion surplus to government coffers, a move that is expected to help Sitharaman stick to the fiscal deficit target. Growth is likely to rebound in the second half, with inflation edging up toward the midpoint of the central bank’s target, according to Goldman.
The administration’s focus on achieving its fiscal target, supported by an additional RBI capital surplus transfer and a potential improvement in bond demand from banks, should help balance the bond supply-demand outlook, the analysts wrote. Goldman’s stop-loss for the trade is 155 basis points.
“The swap market is driven largely by overseas investors, whose themes are typically influenced by the outlook on global rates,” said Naveen Singh, head of fixed income trading at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership in Mumbai.
“The local bond market, on the other hand, is dominated by state-run banks and insurance companies, who have shown low appetite for bonds,” he said.
Snap Inc, Snapchat’s parent firm, has announced that Mumbai’s Gateway of India and Agra’s Taj Mahal have been ...
Xiaomi hardware and Google software comes at an incredible price
The intense competition in this space has resulted in great features coming to consumers at lower prices
FutureSkills portal to offer Nasscom-certified courses
The rules for reporting income from intra-day trading or F&O are quite straightforward
I’m a senior citizen; I retired after working for multiple private companies. I don’t have any monthly pension ...
Whether buying for own use or as an investment, look for a few key attributes
After years of accumulating wealth in your retirement portfolio, you are now ready to enjoy a comfortable ...
As urban India laps up streaming services, the burgeoning video-on-demand market is vying to keep the viewer ...
#MeToo allegations surfaced in Chennai’s classical music and dance circles a year ago. How far has the ...
Video may have killed the radio star, but podcasts are bringing it back to life. Here are six fiction podcasts ...
The trans-Himalayan ranges have many mammals, which are at home in its year-round sub-zero temperatures
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...